Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in 2nd ODI

KARACHI: A masterful ton by Babar Azam and a five-for by Usman Shinwari helped Pakistan defeat a resilient Sri Lankan side in the second ODI at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday.

The Lankans had lost half their team, with fast bowler Usman Shinwari claiming three of those scalps.

The match appeared to be over but in Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya Sri Lanka found some unexpected resistance.

The pair got together when Sri Lanka was five down at a mere total of 28 but refused to give up without a fight and took their team past 50, 100 and then 150.

The visitors were approaching 200 in the 39th over when a floodlight at the stadium malfunctioned and play had to be halted.

The partnership was finally broken in the 41st over when Shinwari got Jayasuriya out for 96 runs. From there, the wheels came off of the Sri Lankan innings as Shanaka (68) perished the next over.

Shinwari picked his fifth wicket of the night in the next over as Pakistan had the victory in sights.

Babar Azam’s hundred anchored the innings, and Iftikhar Ahmed added quick runs at the end to take Pakistan to 305 in Karachi.

Chasing 306 under lights, Sri Lanka got off to a disastrous start, losing half their side within the first 10 overs. But from thereon, Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya breathed new life in the Lankan innings helping them to 194/5 in 38 overs.

Floodlights failure has only added more drama to the chase.