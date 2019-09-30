OMG who’s still listening in 2019, types Zaid Hamid under YouTube video of Zia-ul-Haq takeover speech

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

“OMG, who’s still listening in 2019,” alleged political commentator Zaid Hamid typed in the comments section of the YouTube video of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq’s takeover speech.

“Timeless, feels so fresh even today,” his comment continued. “This takes me back; wish we had such stuff today as well.”

“The bit where he says Merey Aziz Hamwatno sends me chills every time I listen to it,” he said. “Damn, that guy was good.”

“The covers of such stuff these days aren’t any good,” he typed. “Not as gutsy anymore. The earlier guys did it right.”

Hamid then shared the video from this respective social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tinder and Snapchat.