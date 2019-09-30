LDA appoints 17 new legal advisors

LAHORE: In order to deal with more than 10,000 pending cases in various courts the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has appointed 19 new legal advisors, Pakistan Today learnt on Monday.

According to the details, Chaudhry Waseem A Bhaddar will represent the authority before the Supreme Court (SC) whereas four legal advisors including Sahabzada Muzaffar Ali, Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Syed Mehdi Ali Bukhari and Amir Adrees Awan will see the cases which are under trial in the high court.

Similarly, a team of 14 legal advisors including Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Majid, Hussain Ibrahim, Ahmad Ali Ranj, Zeeshan Ali Khursheed, Saqib Mubarak Bhatti, Saif Ullah Maan, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Muhammad Khawar Kalim, Sardar Muhammad Waris, Usman Siddiqui, Irum Masud Chughtai and Muzammil Madni will deal with the pending cases in civil courts.

A well-informed source in LDA informed Pakistan Today that the authority is currently embroiled in thousands of cases. “LDA has more than 10,000 pending cases in different courts. Previously a team of 18 legal advisors was assigned to deal with them. However, they were breaking free bread as the number of cases against LDA kept increasing while the previous were not being wrapped up either”.

Interestingly, the team was being paid handsomely while they showed a lax attitude at work. “The previous team of legal advisors was also highly paid. All senior lawyers fighting in the high court were charging Rs9000 rupees for each case. Additionally, they were also being given a retainer-ship allowance of Rs80,000 per month,” the source revealed.

“Lawyers who were dealing the cases of lower courts were getting the salary of Rs35,000 per month but all the previous team was doing nothing,” the source added.

“In June of this year, the authority had terminated all the team of its legal advisors and circulated a new standard of procedures by dividing all the pending cases into three categories. The cases in which the interest of authority was directly involved or they were pending in High Court were kept in A category. B category cases were those in which the authority’s interest was not directly involved and the C category was about the legal heirs’ cases and the cases wherein LDA was just a Pro Forma defendant”, sources informed.

Sources claimed, “It would be an uphill task for the new team and there is a need to work on the pending cases. The newly appointed team has met with DG and the members of the governing body of authority”.

“All these appointments were on merit. We had advertised the positions in newspapers. There was no political pressure of reference behind these appointments,” LDA DG Usman Moazzam said.