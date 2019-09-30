Govt taking all measures to control dengue fever, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session, which started at the Parliament House on Monday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, was informed that the federal government had been taking all possible measures to control the outbreak of dengue fever in Islamabad.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nausheen Hamid said that 3,000 cases of dengue fever have so far been reported in the federal capital and the mortality rate is 0.2 per cent.

She said that a Dengue Control Operational Centre to assess the situation is working in the federal capital since 16th of this month.

She said that a task force has also been constituted that is monitoring the spread of disease on daily basis.

Similarly, two hotlines would work round the clock and expert doctors would respond to dengue-related queries of the general public. Dr Nausheen said that sufficient beds have been allocated in public and private hospitals of the federal capital to cater to the needs of dengue patients.

She said that field surveillance teams are visiting vulnerable areas and spraying the dengue larvae. The calling attention notice was moved by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak on behalf of others.

The House also passed two bills on Monday. These include The Foreign Exchange Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The Anti-Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bills were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.