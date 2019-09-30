Govt assisting AJK authorities for rehabilitation of quake victims: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the incumbent government is providing all possible assistance to Azad Kashmir authorities for the rehabilitation of quake-affected people.

In a tweet, the special assistant said the government is standing with the affectees in this moment of trial.

She continued that following the directives of the premier, 4632 family tents, 476 shelter tents, 420 full tents, 6700 blankets, 4800 food packets, 50,000 water bottles, 500 kitchen sets, 200 mother and child kits and 200 gas cylinders have so far been distributed among the quake-hit people.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran paid a visit to District Hospital in Mirpur and inquired about the health and medical facilities from the quake sufferers. He also extended his condolences over the destruction and loss of precious lives.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal were present on the occasion.

On September 24, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan.

Several houses, shops and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, images obtained from the affected areas showed massive cracks on roads.