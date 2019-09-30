Gen Bajwa reaffirms support for capacity building of Saudi land forces

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the capacity building and training of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) in a meeting with its commander on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met RSLF Commander Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad al Motair at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“Matters of mutual and professional interests including regional security situation were discussed during the meeting,” the military’s media wing statement read.

The RSLF commander lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional stability and professionalism.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was given the guard of honour.

Pakistan has lent its support to training and capacity building of the kingdom’s land forces in the past as well.

Earlier this month, Gen Qamar had affirmed Pakistan’s support in a meeting with Major General Talal Abdullah al Otaibi, military adviser to Saudi Arabia’s defence minister.

Pakistan has lent its support to Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen which has raged on for the last five years now.