Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended the judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema till Oct 10 in a case pertaining to accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team presented Cheema before the court under strict security.

The court, after summoning more witnesses in the case, adjourned the hearing till October 10. So far the court has recorded statements of seven witnesses in the reference.

NAB has alleged that Cheema, being the then LDA director-general, had accumulated assets, valued over Rs600 million, in and outside the country which were beyond his known sources of income.

The properties, allegedly owned by Cheema, include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. Reportedly, the properties were mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested on Feb 21 last year over charges of misuse of authority by awarding Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy firm, which, NAB claimed, was ineligible for the contract.

A NAB reference was filed against Cheema and five others in June last year over their alleged role in the mega scam.