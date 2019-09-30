ECP annoyed over delay in KP local bodies elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed annoyance over delay in local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

As per details, a two-member commission under Justice (r) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi – ECP member from Punjab – summoned secretary local government on Tuesday owing to the government’s delaying tactics.

The special secretary local government sought time from the ECP for submission of notification. Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser expressed disapproval and commented that the notification has not been submitted for two months.

He directed secretary local government to appear before the ECP tomorrow to submit an explanation over the delay. Let it be known that the deadline for the KP government to conduct local body elections is December’s last week.