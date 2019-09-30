Bilawal says he ‘curses’ the idea of any deal

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that he ‘curses’ the idea of any deal, reiterating that any concessional deal is out of question in relation to former president Asif Ali Zardari’s imprisonment at Adiala jail.

The PPP chairman was addressing media after meeting his father Zardari, who is facing imprisonment in fake bank accounts case.

Bilawal reiterated his stance that the PPP knows how to fight back and will continue to do so.

On the matter of protest call given by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s central leadership, the PPP chairman said that his party has a different stance related to the protest and they are willing to find middle ground.

He further said that if there is any middle ground found in the meeting with the JUI-F, then the PPP will extend support more than mere cooperation.

The PPP chairman referred to the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, saying that if he is arrested without proven allegations, then the party knows how to respond.

Zardari was arrested by the NAB in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case.