AJK premier denounces Indian aggression along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday strongly denounced Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians a day earlier.

In a statement, Haider said despite being exposed at the international forums, India is carrying out its wrongdoings to put rights’ violation in occupied Kashmir behind the curtains.

“India is venting its anger on civilians living along the LoC”, he continued.

The AJK premier also called upon the international community to take notice of the ceasefire violations by the Indian government.

On Sunday, Indian forces yet again resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the LoC at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors in AJK.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military’s media wing, 3 civilians were injured as a result of firing whereas a 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub, and a 60-year-old woman, Salamat Bibi, were martyred.

The Indian forces had targeted a populous area alongside the border, said an official ISPR statement.

The injured were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.