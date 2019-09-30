133 new dengue cases in Punjab as toll rises to 3,709

LAHORE: The number of dengue cases in Punjab have risen to 3,709 as 133 new patients were diagnosed Monday with the epidemic virus.

The 133 new and confirmed cases were reported over the past 24 hours, Punjab’s health department said in a report. It added that some 132 patients admitted from earlier were discharged on Monday.

Of the new cases, 125 were from Rawalpindi, three from Sheikhupura, two each from Lahore and Gujrat, and one case from Hafizabad.

Further, of the total dengue cases in Punjab, 2,953 were said to have recovered and sent home. In the ongoing year, nine people died due to dengue virus.

On the other hand, the number of dengue cases in Karachi rose by 179 patients, bringing the total diagnosed to 3,045 cases. In the ongoing year, 11 people died due to dengue virus in Karachi.