Youth killed in police raid

–Police claim that suspect died after attempting to evade arrest after it conducted raid on a gambling den

–Family of the victim accuses police of raiding their house and assaulting him

LAHORE: An 18-year-old boy died after being hit on the head with a stone during a police raid in Nawab Town area of Lahore on Sunday.

According to details, police conducted a raid on a tip-off about gambling at a residence in Ayub Chowk in Nawab Town.

Family members of the deceased — Shehbaz — claimed that police raided their house and hit Shehbaz on the hit with a handgun, resulting in his death.

Police officials, on the other hand, maintains that Shehbaz died by hitting his head on the street while running away from the police.

Following the incident, Shehbaz’s family took to the streets in protest and demanded that the provincial government take note of the incident.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF ALLEGED POLICE BRUTALITY:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday took notice of the incident of alleged extrajudicial killing and sought a report from Inspector General of Police Punjab., in addition to ordering an impartial inquiry.

He assured Shehbaz’s family that culprits would be brought to justice after legal proceedings ascertain responsibility.

Earlier, the Punjab police had come under fire after allegations of police brutality and extrajudicial killings surfaced last month — in relation to the custodial death of a suspected robber whose video of breaking into an ATM booth had went viral.

The police was also accused of operating torture cells in police stations where suspects were subjected to extreme forms of brutality.