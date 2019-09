LAHORE: A woman with the help of her son strangled her husband to death over a family dispute in Lahore’s Shadbagh area. Police have arrested both the mother and son for the murder.

According to police, Perveen first gave medicine to her 48-year-old husband Amir Mateen. When Amir fell unconscious, Parveen with son’s help strangled him to death.

Police have shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. “Investigation is underway, further facts will be ascertained soon,” police sources said.