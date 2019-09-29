Firdous Hussain Naqvi’s coordinator escapes abduction attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: The coordinator of Sindh Assembly’s leader of opposition, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mr Rehan Ghouri briefly escaped an abduction attempt by unidentified persons who also opened fire on police officials here on Sunday.

According to sources, Ghouri was assaulted by three unidentified persons near Patel Hospital near Mobina Town Police station who attempted to abduct him.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows Ghauri being manhandled by the assailants who stopped short of kidnapping him after the intervention of police officials who exchanged fire with them causing them to flee the scene.

ASI Shahnawaz said that he was forced to fire in the air to create panic among the assailants.

While talking to reported after the incident Leader of Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi lauded the police for their timely intervention.