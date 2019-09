KARACHI: Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting his daughter-in-law in Karachi’s Surjani Town area on Saturday.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) lodged against the accused — Safdar, alleges that he subjected his daughter-in-law to torture and sexual abuse while her husband was away.

The complainant said that she also made a video of her father-in-law after her relatives and husband demanded proofs to validate her claims.

The police are carrying out further investigations in the case.