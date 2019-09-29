NA session to reflect on PM’s US trip

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to meet on Monday at 4:00 pm in the Parliament House to focus and debate upon an array of subjects, including the recent visit of the prime minister to the United States.

During the session, a number of bills will be tabled before the House and reports of Standing Committees will be presented. The session will also focus on the recent trip of the prime minister and his delegation to the US to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier returned to Pakistan on Sunday after his “Mission Kashmir” visit to New York, where the prime minister addressed the 193-member UNGA, attended UN summit meetings, met a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the session, including US President Donald Trump, addressed think-tanks and interacted with international media.

On Friday, during his maiden speech at UNGA, PM Imran had warned the world of far reaching consequences in case of an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, as he reiterated resolve of fighting till the end if a war is imposed on Pakistan.

“When a war starts between nuclear-armed countries, there will be consequences…it’s not a threat but a fair worry,” he had said.

He had asked the United Nations to act before it’s too late. “This is not a time to appease but a time to action… India must lift curfew, free all political prisoners, and the world community must give Kashmiris right to self-determination,” the premier had said.

He had said that India is inflicting more cruelty on Kashmiris under guise of ‘Islamic terrorism’ and had demanded the lifting of curfew in the occupied territory.

He had also expressed disappointment at the prevalence of Islamophobia in West. “Islamophobia is creating divisions, hijab is becoming a weapon; a woman can take off clothes but she can’t put on more clothes. It started after 9/11 and it started because certain western leaders equated Islam with terrorism,” he had said. He had questioned the use of the term ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ saying, “There is only one Islam.”

Talking about climate change, the premier had said that world leaders lack seriousness on addressing climate change challenges.

Speaking about money laundering, PM Imran had questioned the presence of tax heavens and said that corrupt elites must be allowed to park their money abroad.