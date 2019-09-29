Man poisons twin daughters

MURIDKE: Police arrested a man who killed his twin daughters allegedly to marry another woman here on Saturday.

According to details, the accused – Afzal was separated from his wife who was staying with her parents in Sheikhupura and committed the murder of his children allegedly at the insistence of the woman he is planning to marry.

Afzal earlier claimed that his daughters, the three-year-old Nabiha and Muneeba died after consuming laundry detergent but later admitted to committing the crime during investigation.