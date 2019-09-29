Kashmir lockdown enters day 57

SRINAGAR: The normal life in occupied Kashmir has continued to cripple on the 57th consecutive day Sunday.

The occupation authorities keep the communication means including internet and mobile phones suspended and TV channels shut in the Kashmir valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region.

Indian troops in the latest act of state terrorism martyred six Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal, Ramban and Shopian districts during a cordon and search operations on September 28.

Earlier, an officer of Indian Border Police had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in IOK.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 442 since January 2007.

In Islamabad, the Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, Syed Abdullah Gilani, talking to media said that Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in his address to the UN General Assembly has effectively represented the aspirations of the Kashmiris.

He said that Imran Khan proved himself a real ambassador of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister of occupied Kashmir and Indian National Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, in an interview in New Delhi, said that situation in occupied Kashmir was deplorable and a huge crisis was unfolding in the valley where the poor people had nothing to eat.