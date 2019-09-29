Huge quantity of prohibited chemicals recovered in Chagai

QUETTA: Balochistan Levies Force has recovered huge quantity of prohibited chemicals and banned raw material allegedly being smuggled from Iran to Afghanistan near Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district on Sunday, a media outlet reported.

Deputy Commissioner Chagai told media that the confiscated chemicals are used in manufacturing narcotics and explosives.

All the material has been confiscated by the forces and smugglers involved in this crime have also been apprehended. A probe into the matter has been initiated by the officials to determine the facts.