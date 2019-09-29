Govt, Opp ‘united like a rock’ on Kashmir, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said warned the world against the “fascist” policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the government and opposition are “united like a rock” on the Kashmir issue.

In a series of tweets, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president warned the Indian premier against any misconception he had regarding the relationship between the government and the opposition, and appreciated the efforts of the armed forces for bringing peace in different parts of the country.

“When it comes to Occupied Kashmir, we, the government and Opposition, are united like a rock, and unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris. Mr Modi must make no mistake about it!” he said.

“Pakistan’s contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Our armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. We are a responsible nuclear state. The world must beware of fascist Modi,” he said in another tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been under lockdown ever since India’s Hindu nationalist government revoked Article 370 illegally on August 5 and stripped the occupied territory of its autonomous status.