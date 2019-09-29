Efforts afoot to solve problems of all cities, villages: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was putting in place effective measures to solve problems of every city and village in the province.

Talking to a delegation of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) here at his office, he said: “We will leave no stone unturned to fulfil needs of the people because the PTI believes in equal progress and prosperity of all areas across the province. Every year, two phases of Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan will be completed.”

Usman Buzdar said that 1,500-km long rural roads would be repaired and constructed by December this year, while Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan Project will continue for the next five years to provide transport facilities to masses. In the first phase, Rs 15 billion would be spent on rural roads in Punjab, he added.