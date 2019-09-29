‘Drug peddler’ dies in Lahore jail

An alleged drug peddler has died in Lahore’s Camp Jail after he was shifted to a medical facility inside the jail premises, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

Reportedly, the inmate, who was facing charges of smuggling drugs, became sick and was shifted to the jail’s medical facility but he passed away before he could be shifted to a government hospital.

His death was brought to the notice of Shadman Police by the prison authorities as they shifted his body to the morgue and informed his heirs of his demise.

Speaking to a local news outlet, a jail official said that a post-mortem examination would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the inmate’s death.

This is not the first case of an inmate’s death. Earlier this year, two prisoners at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Basharat and Abbas, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their barracks. They too were facing charges related to drug peddling.