Dengue claims 103 more patients in Karachi

KARACHI: The number of dengue cases in Karachi have risen to 1,618 as 103 newly diagnosed patients were admitted at various hospitals across the city only this month.

15 new cases of dengue were reported in other parts of the province as the total number of people suffering from the virus has reached 3,120 in Sindh.

The Dengue Surveillance cell reports that around 11 people have died as a result of dengue across the province.

According to sources, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has directed investigations into dengue outspread for which several international agencies have been contacted by the federal government.

Sources within the National Health Services say that representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States (US) and Sri Lanka will visit affected areas in the country and conduct research on dengue larvae and its virus.

This comes after around 16,000 dengue cases were reported from all over the country, with 6000 being reported from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.