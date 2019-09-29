Imran failed Kashmir at UNGA, says Bilawal

–PPP chief accuses media of ‘hyping up’ PM’s ‘dissatisfying’ speech

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday criticised the local media for “creating hype” around Prime Minister Imran Khan’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) address, saying the premier did not make a strong case about the plight of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking to the media persons in Sehwan, the PPP chief said that the premier’s UNGA address was pre-scheduled and there was nothing unexpected about it. “It was a pre-scheduled speech we knew he would deliver even before India abrogated Article 370 on August 5,” he said.

“But our ‘selected media’ is appreciating the premier’s speech regardless,” he said, adding that those who know the history of Kashmir and understand the plight and struggle of Kashmiris can understand that the government can do a lot more for the people of Kashmir.

He said that the prime minister should have only focused on the Kashmir crisis in his speech instead of talking about other issues.

“He did not emphasise the disputed status of the territory and some people might think that he has accepted the status quo,” he said, adding that this is not acceptable to any Pakistani.

“No matter how much our selected media and commentators laud and celebrate the premier’s speech, Pakistani public does not feel the same passion, they are disappointed,” he said.

He also said that while it was important to highlight the gross human rights violations taking place in the held territory, the premier should have highlighted the United Nations (UN) resolutions which grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“You know how in North Korea, every time the leader makes a speech or issues a statement, people are made to line up on the streets, and they clap [for the government], anchors are made to sit before cameras on TV and they laud. This is what is happening in Pakistan,” he added.

He maintained that PM Imran has not done enough for the people of occupied Kashmir. “How many countries did the premier visit after India’s August 5 move?” he asked.

On Friday, PM Imran had slammed Indian “fascist” government in his maiden address at 74th session of the UNGA for its atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris and the ongoing lockdown in occupied territory. In his 50-minute speech, the premier had also discussed climate change, Islamophobia and international tax havens as well.