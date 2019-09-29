Balochistan observes shutter down strike over Chaman blast

QUETTA: On the call of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, the businesses and market places in Balochistan are observing shutter down strike to protest the death of Maulana Muhammad Hanif in Chaman blast.

As per details, all the business sectors and public transport in the province have been closed.

At least three people, including a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), were killed and more than a dozen others injured in an explosion that rocked Chaman in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district on Saturday.

According to police, the bomb was an improvised explosive device (IED) which was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

The explosion initially left Maulana Muhammad Hanif, a central leader of the JUI-F, critically injured. He was being shifted to Quetta when he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Police said Hanif was the target of the attack.

The blast occurred on Taj Road in Chaman, which is located just kilometres away from the country’s border with Afghanistan, and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

The dead include a 12-year-old child.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan’s volatile Kandahar province.