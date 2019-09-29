2 martyred, 3 injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two people were martyred while three others were injured when Indian troops violated ceasefire agreement and resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing, Indian firing in Nakyal and Rakhchikri sectors along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) led to the martyrdom of a 60-year-old woman named Salamat Bibi and a 13-year-old boy named Zeeshan Ayub.

Three others, including two women, were injured, the statement added.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while Pakistan’s forces gave a befitting response to Indian adventurism, it added.

On September 14, at least one soldier and an elderly woman embraced martyrdom in two instances of unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC in Hajipir, Nakyal, and Jandrot sectors of AJK.

The slain official was identified as 33-year-old Havaldar Nasir Hussain, a resident of Narowal, who had been in service for 16 years.

Separately, the India troops, while targetting the civilian population, had martyred a 40-year-old Fatima Bibi, a resident of Balakot.

Six others, including four women, had sustained injuries, who were then evacuated to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian deputy high commissioner over violation of ceasefire agreement in Nakyal and Jandrot sectors.

According to the statement issued by the FO at the time, the Indian forces had been deliberately targeting the civilian population living along the LoC.

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. He had also urged that the Indian side permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

On September 12, Sepoy Ghulam Rasool had also been martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Hajipir sector.

On September 6, in the Khuiratta sector of the LoC, the Indian forces had deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organised to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Four civilians had sustained serious injuries in that incident.

Tensions between Pakistan and India are at an all-time high after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 that granted autonomy to Kashmir following by a lockdown in the occupied region, that has been in place for over 50 days now. The move was criticised by the international community, which called upon India to ease the restrictions imposed on people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted the Kashmir crisis in his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27. He also called upon the international community to force India to end ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir.