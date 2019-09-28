Will continue even if arrested: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that a candidate is elected for the post of chief minister after which the provincial assembly elects him, and then it becomes the party’s and assembly’s prerogative to continue the term with the same chief minister whether he is in the jail or anywhere else.

He was addressing a press conference here at the CM House wherein Dr Bande Ali Leghari, a leading personality from Dadu announced to quit the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and joined Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), on Saturday.

To a question, the chief minister said that the party and provincial assembly were empowered to continue with their chief minister or get him to resign in case he is arrested. “I am surprised to see that some of my media friends always talk about my [CM] arrest,” he said and asked why he would be arrested when he was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its inquiry.

He said that the PPP had a strength of 98 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and after the by-election on two seats, Larkana and Johi, the party’s strength would reach 100.

Murad said that NAB’s question was regarding the authority of giving tariff. “It is my subject and I can write a thesis on it,” he said while adding that he had talked about the tariff in the last four Council of Common Interests (CCI) meetings.

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the chief minister said that he only spoke about Kashmiri people and Indian atrocities but did not press the general assembly to hold a plebiscite in occupied Kashmir.

He also said that the prime minister forgot other Muslims and their plight. “The speeches of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the UNGA were part of history and speak louder about their great statesmanship,” he added.

Replying to a question about water shortage in Dadu, the chief minister said that he was planning the remodelling and lining of Dadu Canal to resolve water shortage issues.

BANDE ALI LEGHARI QUITS PTI, JOINS PPP

Dr Bande Ali Leghari, a notable from Dadu District, in presence of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Rafiq Jamali, MPAs Fayaz Butt and Dr Shajila Leghari announced to quit PTI and expressed confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while announcing to join PPP.

He said that the PPP has worked and served people of Sindh very well which is why he took the step.

The chief minister said that Raees Alan Khan Leghari, the grandfather of Dr Bande Ali Leghari, was PPP MNA from Dadu in 1977. He was a close associate of Shaheed Bhutto and today his grandson Dr Bande Ali Laghari was joining Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the grandson of Shaheed Bhutto.

He welcomed Leghari in the fold of PPP and said that his presence would help in resolving public issues in Dadu District.