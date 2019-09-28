White Lies

It wasn’t as bad as his detractors were claiming it to be. Nor was it quite the seminal moment of history that his supporters were making it out to be. No, the prime minister’s speech had its plusses and minuses.

On the plus side, it needs to be appreciated that he spelled out the plight of the Kashmiris in an articulate manner. On the minus side, it was rambling, way too lengthy (which wouldn’t hold the attention of the world at large) and included in it some bizarre topics like the clampdown on corruption and offshore accounts. Interesting how, included in his delegation was Zulfi Bukhari of the offshore accounts fame. It was also a little too cavalier in talking about nuclear dynamics.

It was also nowhere near the best performance out guy at the UNGA has given. One can check out the footage of ZAB’s famous speech there. Or the speeches of Pakistan’s early foreign minister Sir Zafarullah, who efforts yielded us the UN resolution on Kashmir in the first place.

——————

The FIA boss has been sent on a 15-day leave for what the government is calling slow progress on the Judge Arshad Malik video case.

Expect to see more of this sort of stuff in the future, with many civil servants vary of falling in line with the government’s rather acerbic policy towards opposition members. Specially ever after the chief justice’s comments about how their is a perception that the accountability process is lopsided. None of the baabus want to be left without a chair when the music stop.