Teenage housemaid abducted

LAHORE: Unidentified culprits kidnapped a teenage housemaid here in the provincial capital, police said on Saturday.

According to details, Rehana 13, used to work as housemaid in a house at Lalazar Colony of Nawab Town.

Father of Rehana visited the house of employer on Friday night to take his daughter to home but he was told that she left for home on 4pm.

However, the girl did not reach home till late night after which the police on application moved by her father registered a case against unknown kidnappers have started search for the abducted girl.