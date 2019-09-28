Tax adjustments are economic murder of masses: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that due to the unrealistic and impractical tax targets negotiated by the incompetent and incapable PTI regime, the people of Pakistan are facing an economic assassination.

The IMF had given a lesser target but the mindless PTI upped it to unachievable levels, she said in a statement. The most vulnerable working class is being grilled by the clueless PTI because of its own failure to meet tax revenue targets, she said.

The former information minister said it is basic arithmetic that how can PTI expect to meet its targets when its economic policy disasters are shutting down more and more industry, shops, factories and virtually sources of income.

“If the PTI regime revises its tax revenue targets, it would be an outright and blatant confirmation of the opposition’s stance and predictions regarding this group’s incompetence and immaturity. This is why the inept regime is once again getting ready to unload yet another mini-budget,” Marriyum said.

A Rs40 billion shortfall in the first quarter of the fiscal year and a decrease of Rs230 billion is a screaming proof of Imran Khan’s regime’s failure, she pointed. This is the undeniable proof that Pakistanis do not trust this government at all which is why they are not paying tax.

“It is clear that the target of Rs5.5 trillion will not be achieved no matter how much more burden they crush the people under. The only so-called ‘change’ in the country has been the halved growth rate, quadrupled inflation and debt. They have shut down the tax collection increase zones created by PML-N,” she added.

The PTI regime has brought the country to the brink of economic disaster with the clear and present possibility of a record shortfall, she concluded.