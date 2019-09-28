State-of-the-art diagnostic center launched in PAF hospital

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid along with Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre at Pakistan Air Force Hospital.

Base Commander Lahore Air Commodore Umer briefed the participants about all the phases of construction of diagnostic centre besides the medical facilities being provided there.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Chief of Air Staff also launched a plantation campaign by planting sapling in diagnostic centre.

She congratulated Chief of Air Staff for setting up of state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Pakistan Air force Hospital. She said that best healthcare facilities are the basic right of “Shaheen of Air Force”. She on the behalf of Punjab government, also offered every sought of technical services for Pakistan Air Force Hospital.

Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for her participation. He said that welfare of the families of Air force Personnel is the top priority. Best diagnostic facilities at diagnostic centre would provide relief to thousands of patients.

Health Minister and Chief of Air Staff also visited various section of diagnostic centre and also reviewed the medical facilities being provided at diagnostic centre.