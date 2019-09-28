PM’s courage at UNGA applaudable, says Buzdar 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session was courageous and all the points made in it were like a charge sheet against Narendra Modi’s government, media reported.

He further said that PM Imran presented Kashmir’s case in a very astute manner and he deserves a standing ovation on this. “For the first time world has started taking Pakistan seriously and they respect us more now,” he added.

“PM Imran presented the real situation of Kashmir and how Indian forces are comminting serious human rights violations. He unmasked India’s fascist agenda before the international community and told them about the confrontational plan of Modi-led Indian government,” Buzdar said.

“I believe no other world leader spoke like PM Imran. His courage is applaudable and it would be remembered for a long time,” Buzdar concluded.