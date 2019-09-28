Only party can decide my fate as CM: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that the tenure of a chief minister is determined by his party and the (provincial) assembly.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Murad Shah said that only his party and the assembly could decide his fate as chief minister in case he was arrested.

“Only the party and the assembly have the authority and power to take decision for continuation of the chief minister or remove him, no matter if he is in jail or not,” he said.

“I am surprised to hear people in the media talk about my arrest,” he continued, adding that there was no need of him being arrested since he was cooperating with NAB.

In relation to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations, CM Murad Shah said that the Prime Minister spoke only about the recent curfew imposed on the occupied state and failed to mention India’s failed promise of holding plebiscite in IOK.

Replying to a question about water shortage in Dadu, the chief minister said that he was planning the remodeling and re-lining of Dadu Canal to resolve the issue.

BANDE LEGHARI QUITS PTI, JOINS PPP:

Dr Bande Ali Leghari, a notable PTI member from Dadu District on Saturday announced his decision to quit the PTI and join Pakistan Peoples’ Party in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister.

Leghari expressed confidence in the leadership of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that it was because of the PPP’s ability to deliver that he was joining the party.

“I am quitting PTI and joining the PPP because the latter have succeeded in delivering he said,” he said.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah mentioned that Leghari’s grandfather was a PPP leader and was elected MNA in 1977 and that he was glad that Leghari “was coming back to his roots.”