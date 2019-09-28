One more polio case surfaces in Sindh

HYDERABAD: One more polio case has surfaced in Sindh with a 31 months old child diagnosed as infected with the virus.

District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr Mushtaq Solangi confirmed that the child Muhammad Jamshed had been tested positive.

According to him, the child was struck by a water tanker while playing on road in Khursheed Colony in Kotri, Jamshoro, on August 23 and he was admitted to a local hospital. His legs stopped moving during the medical treatment and later his samples were taken for the polio test whose report emerged as positive.

According to the DHO, the health authorities were informed about the case on August 30 following which the test was conducted.

Director General Health Dr Masood Solangi said that so far seven cases of polio had surfaced in Sindh, including 3 in Karachi, 2 in Hyderabad and one each in Larkana and Jamshoro districts.