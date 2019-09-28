﻿ Mehbooba Mufti appreciates PM Imran’s speech at UNGA | Pakistan Today

Mehbooba Mufti appreciates PM Imran’s speech at UNGA

by News Desk , (Last Updated 12 seconds ago)

Former India occupied Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has admired Prime Minister Imran Khan for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a tweet, she said, “who would have thought that on a fine day, a Pakistani would warn the world about dangers of a fascist organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).”

“Let us stand with Kashmir as the inhuman siege imposed to cage and repress Kashmiris must end.”

“If 9 people sit down at a table with 1 Nazi without protest, there are 10 Nazis at the table,” she also tweeted.

A former member of UK Parliament, George Galloway also lauded PM Khan, and said in a tweet, “Imran Khan played first-class Captain’s innings at UN General Assembly on Kashmir Bleeds.”

“Well played Sir,” he added.



