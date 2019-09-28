Lahore rain floods streets again

LAHORE: Rain in Lahore caused heavy flooding of streets, causing traffic woes and problems for citizens in many areas of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Several roads in the city were submerged under the rainwater while a number of feeders also tripped due to the rain, leaving several localities in darkness.

However, the temperature dropped significantly after a hailstorm along with heavy rain and thunderstorms. Hailstones, the size of grapes, carpeted streets and rooftops as people enjoyed the turn of weather. Mobile phones were taken out to take stills and make movies of the falling hailstones.

Further, heavy rains also lashed adjoining areas of the city, inundating low lying regions and bringing lift to a standstill.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported rains in Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and many other cities of Punjab.

The PMD also predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm with few heavy falls at scattered places in Kashmir and central Punjab, isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and lower Sindh during the next 12 hours.

However, it expected hot and humid weather elsewhere in the country.

The rain marks a change in the weather as citizens look forward to bidding goodbye to the summer season.

Earlier during the monsoon season, multiple reports of accidents were reported, creating paranoia among citizens who preferred to stay inside their homes whereas the government had claimed of improving the sewerage infrastructure.