India martyrs six Kashmiri youths in fresh crackdown

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred at least six Kashmiri youths on Saturday, a day after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) about India’s brutalities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

According to the Kashmir media service, the Indian occupation forces martyred three youths in Naranag area of Ganderbal during a violent military operation. Three other Kashmiris were martyred by Indian troops in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu region.

Earlier in the day, authorities in India-Occupied Kashmir tightened restrictions on people’s movements on Saturday to prevent possible protests triggered by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly.

PM Khan, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, had warned there would be a bloodbath once India lifts its restrictions in Occupied Kashmir which have been in force since the Modi government revoked the region’s decades-old autonomy in August and detained thousands of people.

Soon after the speech, hundreds of Kashmiris had come out of their homes, shouting slogans in support of Khan late on Friday night and calling for the independence of Kashmir.