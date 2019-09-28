Cases of Ghotki alleged blasphemy, Dr Nimrita death to be investigated further

ISLAMABAD: A seventeen member probing team formed by the Human Rights Ministry to find out facts pertains to the attack on a temple at Ghotki in addition to the mysterious death of Dr Nimarta Kumari recommended judicial probes on Saturday, Pakistan Today has learnt reliably.

The team, after visiting the area and having detailed meetings with locals, community elders, and concerned police officials, submitted reports as well as recommendations to the Ministry of Human Rights for both cases.

In its recommendation regarding the mysterious death of Dr Nimarta, the team asked for a judicial probe, measures to avert a similar incident in the future, installation of CCTV cameras in the hostels where the death took place as well as security to Dr Nimarta’s family and witnesses of the case.

Similarly, the team also recommended a judicial probe in the alleged Ghotki blasphemy case to ascertain if the blasphemy law is being misused against Notan Lal and whether the consequent riots were a result of a planned conspiracy to create friction between Hindus and Muslims in Sindh. “It appeared during the discussion with administration and civil society that the attack on the temple and riots were planned a night earlier,” said the report.

A copy of the report also recommended that Section 34 PPC, 295-A may be applied against miscreants who attacked the temple. “The administration should not hesitate to call para-military forces/rangers to control such situation/mob arising in future and the process for the call be made easier for district administration,” reads the report.

Further, the team visited the Hindu temple which was attacked by a mob and assured the Hindu community of protection and justice to minorities.

The Hindu community, while demanding stern action against the accused who attacked temple, looted shops, tried to violate the sanctity of ‘chadar and char dewari’, asked for an impartial enquiry regarding the alleged blasphemy so that fair action may be taken as per the law.

They also questioned how a teacher who has been teaching students for thirty years, a majority of whom are Muslims, could commit blasphemy as it made no sense.

The delegation then reached the residence of deceased Dr Nimrita where it held a separate meeting with Jai Pal, her father, who expressed his reluctance to lodge a first information report (FIR) for unknown reasons. However, he insisted that her daughter was murdered.

Meanwhile, the Home Department and government of Sindh has issued a letter to the Larkana District and Session judge for the judicial inquiry of the case.