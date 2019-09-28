Court adjourns Paragon graft reference hearing till Oct 02

LAHORE: An accountability court (AC) on Saturday adjourned hearing of Paragon Housing Scheme corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique till October 2 on a request of lawyers.

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan was hearing the case.

During the hearing, the counsels pleaded to the court to defer the hearing due to the lawyers strike.

The court directed the counsels of the sides to give their arguments on Oct 2 over a petition of defence challenging jurisdiction of the court.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique could not be produced before the court in Saturday’s hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor told the court that the two defendants could not be produced due to security concerns amid a strike call by the Lahore Bar.

The court issued explanation call to the SSP headquarters for failure in production of Khawaja brothers in the case hearing.

The jail officials earlier informed the court that the police authorities failed to provide security for production of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique in hearing of the case.