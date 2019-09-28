Airplane carrying PM, his delegation back to Pakistan rerouted to New York

NEW YORK: The airplane that was departing back to Pakistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation on board was rerouted to New York after developing a technical fault on Saturday morning.

As per details, officials told media that there was a minor fault and it is being taken care of.

The pilot noticed it when the plane was above the skies of Toronto, he managed to successfully turn it back and land it on an airport in New York.

Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haq told media that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be spending the night at the hotel in New York and will depart for Pakistan tomorrow.