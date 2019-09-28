26 Peshawar doctors booked for violent protest at Lady Reading Hospital

Peshawar police on Saturday registered a case against 26 doctors, 13 of whom were arrested a day earlier following violent clashes here at the Lady Reading Hospital.

The arrested doctors were shifted today from Peshawar to Mardan Jail.

The case has been registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant), 337 (shajjah), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

According to police, the protesting doctors had “disrupted the peaceful hospital environment and engaged in stone-pelting of police officers”.

Due to the stone-pelting, a lady constable, as well as a reporter were injured, said police. In all, 15 medical staff and eight policemen were wounded.

The Grand Health Alliance, a grouping of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other health staff, had staged a protest on Friday against the Regional and District Health Authorities (RDHA) Act, 2019 which they describe as “nothing short of privatisation of government hospitals”.

In an unprecedented move, the government had banned the gathering of five people and more on the LRH premises under Section 144 to avoid any disruption in patient facilitation for a period of 10 days.

GHA spokesperson Dr Hazrat Akbar had yesterday said that if the government did not meet their demands, including the release of arrested doctors, registration of cases against Dr Nosherwan Burki and health minister Dr Hisham Inamullah, reversal of the RDHA Law, end to the role of Dr Burki in KP’s health sector, and removal of the health minister within 24 hours, they would boycott duty, including emergency services, all over the province.

In a press conference held today, the doctors announced an extension in their ongoing boycott of OPDs and other services at government hospitals and private clinics, giving the government a deadline of October 1.