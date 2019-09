BENGHAZI: US forces said on Friday they killed 17 suspected militants in their third airstrike in a week on southern Libya.

The strike, conducted on Tuesday, hit southwestern Libya, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement, without giving the location. Residents of the city of Sebha said they heard an explosion to the south.

Two separate airstrikes had killed 19 suspected militants in southern Libya, the U.S. military had previously said.