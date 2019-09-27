Twitterati praise PM for his remarks on Kashmir at UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nation (UN) on Friday eclipsed the speech delivered by Indian Premier Modi. Where Modi, on purpose, missed Kashmir Issue, PM Imran apprised the world about the ongoing situation in the valley.

PM Imran also spoke about Islamophobia, climate change and corruption by the elite.

Throughout the speech, which spanned over a good 45 minutes, he mostly talked about the situation in Kashmir.

“Once the curfew is lifted, Kashmiris will be out in the streets. And what will the 900,000 soldiers do? They will shoot them,” said PM.

Twitterati in Pakistan shared their views on his remarks and praised him for speaking so eloquently and boldly while all the leaders of the world listened to him intently.

AFP reporter Issam Ahmed said that “Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue very forcefully and got several rounds of applause (not clear how much was the Pak delegation but I think at least some were others, Modi didn’t get any). Remains to be seen if other countries think he went too far with the war rhetoric”.

Activist and lawyer JIbran Nasir lauded the prime minister for explaining the Kashmir issue.

“PM Imran convincingly used #UNGA to not only explain reasons for atrocities in #Kashmir by India under BJP & brutal conditions there but also rightly expressed his fears of a fallout. Pakistan isn’t a big market like India. Now it’s a matter of conscience for world community,” he said.

“The Kashmir portion of Imran Khan’s speech was pretty good. Made a powerful case,” said senior journalist Khurram Hussain.

However, PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman criticised PM for bringing up domestic issues on an international forum.

“Why did Imran Khan use up time to talk about offshore accounts in Pakistan? His own party has them! Then more on army training jihadis etc! Why?Then long rambling history lesson! Red time light beeping and he begins so late on Kashmir!! This is not a container!” she said.

Analyst Michael Kugelman also praised PM Imran but he also criticised him for speaking about unrelated issues on this forum.

“The 1st part of Imran Khan’s speech, I thought, struck the right notes. He showcased his gov’ts efforts to tackle shared global threats like climate change and corruption-though the partisan dig at Pakistan’s “ruling elite”-eg non-PTI-was a bit awkward on a global platform,” he said.