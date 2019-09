SARGODHA: The tortured body of a youth was found hanging from a tree here on Friday, police said.

According to details, after being spotted by passersby, the police took into custody body of youth hanging with a tree in tehsil Sahiwal of Sargodha and shifted it to hospital.

Unknown culprits tortured to death the youth some three days earlier and hanged his body with the tree, police said.

A case was registered against unidentified murderers and investigation was in progress.