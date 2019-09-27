‘Thankfully those in-charge of Pakistan team’s recent failures are no longer at helm,’ says Sarfaraz

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

KARACHI – Speaking ahead of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that it is a fresh start for the national side, given that none of the negativity of the past is now with the squad.

Talking to the media before the start of the series, Sarfaraz said that he was grateful that those responsible for Pakistan’s failures over the past couple of years are no longer with the team.

“Thankfully those in-charge of Pakistan team’s recent struggles are no longer at helm. That would have been bad for Pakistan cricket at a time when it is making a fresh start under a new regime,” he said.

“Also, given the struggles of the past two years, where we haven’t done anything in ODIs, keeping the same leaders in-charge would have meant accepting failure and being satisfied with mediocrity,” the Pakistani captain added.

Sarfaraz said that he was happy with the new regime and the decisions they have made to ensure that Pakistan isn’t stuck in the past and is ready to move forward.

“Some really bold decisions have been taken. Now nobody would feel complacent that they can continue in their role if they’re not producing the goods,” Sarfaraz said.