Some relief for Zardari and Abbasi

–LHC judge orders B-class jail for Abbasi, medical facilities for Zardari

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has ordered B-class facilities for former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and medical facilities for former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail as per the manual and medical board’s recommendations.

According to details, LHC Justice Mazahir made a surprise visit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Sessions Judge Rawalpindi and jail officials also accompanied him on his visit.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar visited Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail in jail and expressed concern over the lack of B-class facilities for Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and subsequently issued directives for their provision.

He also visited Asif Zardari and Miftah Ismail. On this occasion, the former president informed him of his health problems. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered provision of medical facilities under the recommendations of the jail manual and the medical board.

The LHC judge heard the problems of other prisoners in Adiala Jail and issued orders for them, remarking that prisoners have rights too.

He also visited the cells of minors and ordered the session judge to take immediate decision on their cases. Justice Mazahir Ali heard the problems of the prisoners who were not released due to not being able to submit bail bonds despite being granted bail and ordered consolation for them.