Sh Rasheed terms CPEC a game-changer for entire region

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday termed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer for the entire region.

He said this at a ceremony held in connection with the 70th anniversary of China where Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing was also present.

Rasheed highlighted the significance of Pakistan-China friendship and said that their mutual project, CPEC, was a game-changer for the entire region.

CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan. Originally valued at $46 billion, the value of CPEC projects has increased over the years.

CPEC is intended to rapidly modernise Pakistani infrastructure and strengthen its economy by the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects, and special economic zones.

On 13 November 2016, CPEC became partly operational when Chinese cargo was transported overland to Gwadar Port for onward maritime shipment to Africa and West Asia, while some major power projects were commissioned by late 2017.

The Pakistani government has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to CPEC.