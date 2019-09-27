Rabi Pirzada’s arrest warrants issued in exotic animals case

LAHORE: A court in Lahore on Friday issued the arrest warrants of singer Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets.

Pirzada appeared for the hearing after a delay of weeks in Model Town court.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department filed a complaint against singer/hostess Rabi Pirzada for allegedly keeping exotic animals as pets at her beauty salon in DHA, Lahore.

The pet animals reported to be under the singer’s possession include lions, cobras and crocodiles.

Picture of Pirzada posing with lions, crocodiles and cobras on social media sites is what led to the singer’s arrest.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Pirzada confessed, “I have loved snakes ever since I was young, even though my parents were not in favour of this. They used to try and stop me but I patiently waited till a time I could afford the hobby myself,”

Pirzada was arrested after fresh photos of her posing with her wild pets surfaced on social media.

Under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Conservation and Management) Act of 1974 (amended 2007), possession of such animals was deemed illegal and can lead up to imprisonment for two to three years.