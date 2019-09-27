Qureshi, UNGA president talk poverty alleviation

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan accords high importance to its poverty alleviation agenda, as testified by the launch of “Ehsaas” program as a landmark welfare program by the PTI government.

Talking to UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in New York on the sidelines of the on-going 74th Session, Qureshi congratulated him on his election as the president of the world body, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi further expressed hope that Bande’s presence would help bring new dynamism to the important office through his focus on poverty alleviation and conflict resolution.

He added that South Asia faced serious threats to regional peace and security owing to the non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India and needed the international community’s proactive involvement in the conflict resolution process.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform process also came under discussion during the meeting.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan supported a more democratic, representative, accountable, and transparent Security Council, achieved through a consensual and broad-based process that enjoyed the widest possible support of UN Members.