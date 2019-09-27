Police baton-charge protesting doctors at Lady Reading Hospital

PESHAWAR: Police baton-charged the protesters of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), a syndicate of doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medical staff, at the Lady Reading Hospital on Friday, media reported.

The doctors were gathered there to protest for their unfulfilled demands and also attempted to enter the administration block. Police fired shells inside the boundary of the hospital and thwarted doctors from entering into the block.

Police also took several protesters into custody while many others including women sustained injuries.

The GHA officials told media that they won’t accept the District and Regional Health Authority Act.

Due to the protest, patients suffered and many in need of first aid treatment couldn’t get it.

All Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services at the Allied and Civil Hospitals in Faisalabad were also brought to a halt on Friday when doctors and nurses refused to attend patients until their demands are met.

As per some reports, protesting doctors locked MS and vice-chancellor of the hospital inside their offices and pulled off power supply cables of a dengue ward where 18 patients were being treated at that time.